Way for emergency vehicles, UAE police lists out punishments for violators

Abu Dhabi Police have announced a recent warning to motorists who don’t give way to emergency and police vehicles, emphasizing that those caught will face a Dh3,000 fine and their cars will be confiscated for 30 days. Offending drivers will also be marked with six black points.

In their Safety Path campaign, police emphasized the importance of making way for emergency and police vehicles and adhering to the right traffic behaviors when these vehicles are passing through, in order to guarantee they are not delayed in arriving at accident scenes.

According to officers, drivers of emergency vehicles and ambulances sometimes strive to get through traffic jams to reach the scene of an accident due to cars ignoring to clear the way. Abu Dhabi Police said they have conducted several campaigns to boost awareness among drivers about the importance of giving way. Officers also advised motorists against driving on the road shoulder, stressing that it was allocated for emergency vehicles only.