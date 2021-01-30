Arms smuggling from Pakistan on the rise during peasant agitation: Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that arms and narcotics smuggling from Pakistan to India has increased since the start of the farmers’ strike. Amarinder Singh also accused Pakistan of trying to create unrest in Punjab. He also demanded a detailed inquiry into the matter. Pakistan’s arms shipments to Punjab were probably be done by drones. Drone supply has increased since the start of the farmers’ strike.

He also said that Pakistan was smuggling money and heroin into India. Amarinder said during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last November, he had raised concerns about Pakistan’s attempt to create trouble in Punjab. Punjab, which is full of unrest, is ideal for Pakistan’s policy. He warned that there are sleeper cells in the state for this and they can be active. China and Pakistan will work together against India. About 20 percent of the country’s soldiers are from areas where farmers are concerned about agricultural laws. Therefore, the morale of the soldiers will not be allowed to deteriorate, he said