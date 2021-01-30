“Bapuji’s 72nd death anniversary” ;Remembering the most renowned name in India’s freedom struggle

Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on 30 January 1948 at the age of 78 in the compound of Birla House by Nathuram Godse, who had denied Gandhiji’s opinions on the Partition of India. After Gandhiji’s death, Birla House had been transformed into a museum, Gandhi Smriti, commemorating his life.

Mahatma Gandhi headed the fight for independence that climaxed in India obtaining freedom from the British regime on August 15, 1947. Bapu, as he was lovingly called, represented as one of the most leading roles in India’s freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful methods.

Mahatma Gandhi

• Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 02, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. He completed his early education at Gujarat and Bombay University.

• Gandhiji went to London on September 04, 1888, to become a lawyer. • In 1893, Gandhiji went to South Africa with a one-year agreement. He faced discrimination against Indians in South Africa. •Gandhi returned to India in 1916 and lived his entire life for the freedom struggle.

• Champaran Movement in 1918 was Gandhi’s first accomplishment in the freedom struggle.

• He also organized the Noncooperation movement in 1920. However, it is believed as an unsuccessful attempt as some incidents of violence occurred during the movement.

• After that, Mahatma Gandhi organized a civil disobedience movement in 1930, it is also known as Dandi Yatra.

• In 1942, Gandhi called the Quit India Movement which is known as one of the biggest and victorious campaigns

Martyrs Day or Shaheed Diwas marks the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister convene at Mahatma Gandhi’s Samadhi at Raj Ghat. The top-most leaders of the nation lay wreaths in memory of the Mahatmaji. They are accompanied by three service chiefs as well. This year, We The People Of India, a citizen’s initiative has declared for the formation of a human chain on January 30 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s martyrdom. The organizers have said they will form a human chain, observe day-long fasts, and light candles to observe the occasion.