Country to resume issuing visas to all categories of Indian citizens

A country has decided to resume issuing visas to all categories of Indian citizens. Russia has decided to resume issuing visas to Indian citizens. The Russian government on Saturday announced that it will resume issuing visas to all categories of Indian citizens for those travelling by air as well as the ones with residence permits.

The people applying for visas have to provide the necessary documents listed on the website of the Russian embassy. They also need to produce a valid medical document stating a negative Covid-19 PCR test result.

Russia has resumed international flight services on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign countries , including India.