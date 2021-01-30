COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases still raging in the state….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed in 6282 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 859, Kozhikode 822, Kollam 688, Pathanamthitta 556, Alappuzha 526, Thrissur 524, Kottayam 487, Malappuram 423, Thiruvananthapuram 350, Kannur 321, Palakkad 256, Wayanad 187, Idukki 181 and Kasaragod 102 districts.

Covid-19 was confirmed within the last 24 hours for a man from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 76 people from the UK recently. Of these, 53 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 59,759 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 10.51%. A total of 95,76,795 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.