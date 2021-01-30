Former England captain Graham Thorpe has called to oust Kohli….

Virat Kohli is India’s most feared player at the start of the Test series against England. Kohli had scored runs against England in the Test series in 2016 and abroad in 2018. Graham Thorpe, a former player and assistant coach of the team, has now come forward to advise England on the matter. Thorpe warns his teammates:

“We all know that Kohli is an amazing player. He has been proving this for years. The only way forward for the bowling line-up for the wicket is to throw the best ball they have against Kohli as many times as possible”.

“The only thing that matters for England is to put pressure on India after putting up a good score. It is also important to extend the game to the maximum end. We know how dangerous Indian bowling is. Not only spin but also India’s pace bowling is good now. Spin bowling also needs to be kept in mind when playing in Asian conditions. It is hoped that the three days of training before the first Test will help the team”.

The first Test will be played on February 5 in Chennai. India had previously faced England in Chennai in 2016. India won by an innings and 75 runs.