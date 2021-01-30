Gulf country imposes imposes mandatory quarantine for passengers

A gulf country has announced new entry rules and Covid-19 guidelines for passengers. Iran has announced the new entry rules.

As per the new entry rules, all passengers to Iran from European countries will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks after testing negative upon arrival. Travellers from other regions, including neighbouring countries, will have to have tested negative before arrival in the country.

Travellers arriving from Europe should be holding negative test results, will be tested again and will have to self-quarantine even if their test is negative.