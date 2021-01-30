India send one lakh Covid vaccine to Oman

India has send one lakh Covid vaccine to Oman. This was informed by official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs. India has send the vaccine under its ‘Vaccine Maithri’ scheme. The scheme is an initiative to give medicines to its neighbours, and friendly countries.

“In the coming days, we plan to gift 100,000 doses to Oman, 500,000 doses to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), 200,000 to Nicaragua, and 200,000 to the Pacific Island states. From 20 January onwards, we have gifted over 5.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to our neighbouring countries and in the extended neighbourhood,” said Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson for the India MEA.

“These include “150,000 to Bhutan, 100,000 to the Maldives, one million to Nepal, two million to Bangladesh, 1.5 million to Myanmar, 50,000 to Seychelles, and 500,000 to Sri Lanka”, he added.