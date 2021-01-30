Kuwait is all set to import Covid vaccine from India

Kuwait: The Ministry of Health has announced that the ‘Oxford’ antiviral vaccine ‘AstraZeneca’, manufactured at a Serum Institute of India, will be licensed for immediate use. Joint Technical Committee and Department of Registration and Control jointly take the decision to import the vaccine from India. Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud clarified it in a press release on Friday.

Al-Badr said he hoped it would arrive in a few days. He said the decision was made after an extensive review by the technical committee of all scientific information and reports. He said the ministry would closely monitor the safety of the vaccine after its use and would continue to monitor information, data on safety, efficacy, and quality.

