Now dine on tables made of “ICE” ; India’s first “Igloo Café” comes up in Kashmir

Kashmir’s Gulmarg launches India’s first and Asia’s biggest Igloo Cafe. Located in the Ski resort of Gulmarg, the café has been bringing a larger crowd and is begun by the Kolahoi Green Group of Hotels and Resorts. The first-ever Igloo café in India is an amazing experience and the ice restaurant is acquiring the hearts of the guests. The café is offering impressive meals ranging from a traditional Kashmiri kahwa, mutton, chicken tikka, or vegetarian course. At the Igloo Café, you can relax and dine on tables and benches built of snow. The visitors are in love with the site and appreciating both the food and the service.

The place opened for visitors on January 25 and it will be welcoming till February 28. Syed Waseem Shah, the owner, has been in the hotel industry for a prolonged period. He told that in the year 2017, he witnessed 42 ft wide Igloo Café in Zermatt, Switzerland which is also added to the Guinness Book of World Records. Syed got motivated and determined to create a café on such a range in Gulmarg. He continued that the idea of snow cafe is very new to India although it has experimented successfully in Finland, Canada, Switzerland, and Norway, and other European countries.

Tourism was one of the hardest affected industries during the pandemic, as people remained at home to limit the spread of Coronavirus. Restaurants and hotels are gradually opening up and welcoming guests, with local destinations achieving acclaim among travelers. The cafe was constructed in 15 days with a crew of 20 people who operated in two shifts. The cafe is 22 feet wide and 13 feet high from inside. It can accommodate 16 people at any given time for lunch or dinner.