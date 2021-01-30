One year leave to care for bedridden parents and children. Know more

Thiruvananthapuram: One year leave with 40 percent payment will be given to take care of bedridden parents. This is in view of the need to care for senior citizens lying in nuclear families. It also recommends a maximum of one year of childcare leave with 40 percent of the salary for parent employees looking after children under the age of three.

The Commission proposes to increase the paternity leave from 10 days to 15 and this is also acceptable for adoptees. The Commission recommends that leave be granted on the basis of a medical officer’s certificate to care for parents who are unable to get up without assistance due to dementia and other illnesses.