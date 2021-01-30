Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces new UAE citizenship law for foreigners

UAE government has introduced new UAE citizenship laws for foreigners. The new laws were announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

As per the new law, foreign investors, doctors, scientists, artists and talented people and their families will get UAE citizenship. The law detailed the terms and conditions upon which the citizenship can be granted.

” We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey”, tweeted Sheikh Mohammed.

“The UAE Cabinet, local Emiri courts and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category. The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship”. the Dubai ruler added.

As per the new law, the investor must own a property in UAE. The medical doctors and skilled professionals must be specialised in a unique scientific field that is needed by the UAE, have contributed to studies and research that have scientific value in their field, have 10 years of experience in that field in addition to a membership in a prestigious professional organisation in his field.