State government decides to reopen schools of Class 6 to 8: Date announced

A state government has decided to reopen the schools of Class 6 to 8 in the state. Bihar state government has announced this. The schools of class 6 to 8 will reopen in Bihar from February 8. Schools were closed since March14 last year due to the corona pandemic.

As per the new guidelines issued by the crisis management group in the state, schools have to follow covid protocols and detailed standard operating procedures. The SOPs include compulsory wearing of face masks, social distancing and fifty percent attendance. All government school teachers have been instructed to remain present at their respective schools.

No sick teacher or student will be allowed to enter inside the school premises. Schools and colleges from 9th to 12th classes were opened from January 4 this year in the state.