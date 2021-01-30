This hero is the pride of India…. Know why!!!

Ajinkya Rahane is the man who gave India a proud Test victory in Australia. Rahane’s methods outside the field were very characteristic. Ajinkya Rahane’s personality proves that he is a gentleman in the game of cricket.

After the Test series victory, Nathan Lyon of Australia was presented with a jersey signed by the Indian players. It was handed over by Rahane. Such actions of the team were applauded. Meanwhile, it was reported that Rahane, who had returned home, refused to cut a cake. This proud star reveals why he refused to cut the cake in the shape of a kangaroo.

“The kangaroo is their national animal. They may be in opposition in the competition. But we also need to respect what they see as of great importance. It doesn’t matter who wins or loses, “Rahane said in an interview with a cricket commentator.