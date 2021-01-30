This how Juhi Chawla’s vacant terrace was renovated. Take a look

Actress Juhi Chawla is a popular actress not only in Bollywood but also in Mollywood. The actress has won the hearts of the fans with her single film ‘Harikrishnans’. Juhi lives with her husband and children in a luxury home in Mumbai. Now she has shared some pictures of his beautiful house. The apartment is the traditional home of Juhi’s husband Jay Mehta. The tenth-floor terrace was lying useless. Images from this renovated terrace have been shared on social media. They two shared their experiences during an interview with Architectural Digest magazine.

The terrace area of ??the house was designed by Sri Lankan architect Channa Daswatte. The terrace is built in such a way that it offers a comfortable view of Marine Drive and the sky. There is also a dining area for parties and other activities. Many of the seats are lined with lush greenery. The terrace is decorated in red and brown. Many people comment under the pictures that it is a beautiful construction. Juhi’s husband, Jay, is also an art collector. They are also visible in the interiors of the house. The house was bought by Jay’s father in the 1940s. Currently, Juhi and his family live on two floors. Jay’s uncle on the other hand.