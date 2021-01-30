Travel ban on non-European countries imposed

France has imposed a travel ban on all non-European countries. The new restrictions were announced by French Prime Minister Jean Castex. The government has took this decision considering the Covid-19 situation. As per the new decision, all arrivals into France from outside the European Union would be banned, except for essential travel.

“We know the grave impact of a lockdown. Tonight, looking at the data of the past few days, we consider that we can still give ourselves a chance to avoid one. Our duty is to do all we can to avoid a new lockdown, the coming days will be crucial,” Castex said in a televised statement.

The French government has urged all to work from home. All visitors from EU nations would need to show a negative PCR test except cross-border workers and truckers.