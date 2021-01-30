UAE extends 7-day Covid test for employees

An emirate in UAE has extended the mandatory 7-day Covid test for employees. Ras Al Khaimah government has announced this. All employees working in government departments must undergo a PCR test for Covid-19 every seven days at their own expense.

The new requirement comes into effect from February 7. Government employees who had received both doses of their Covid vaccines are exempted from this new rule. Employees who are unable to take the Covid-19 vaccine because of medical conditions need to undergo a PCR test every seven days, but the cost will be footed by their employer.

Earlier, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain government has also issued similar orders