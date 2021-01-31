72-year-old whiskey was sold at auction for a hefty sum

Hong Kong: 72-year-old whiskey sold at auction for huge sums Glen Grant Single Malt Scotch Whiskey is up for auction in Hong Kong. The bottle was eventually sold for the US $ 54,000, or about 40 lakh Indian rupees. It was a Glen Grant single malt whiskey made in 1948 byBottler Gordon & Macphail. The company has produced 290 bottles. Eighty-eight of those bottles were put up for auction by Bonhams.

The bottle was expected to fetch between $ 38,000 and $ 49,000 before the auction. But the 72-year-old Glen Grant single malt whiskey sold for $ 54,300. It was the oldest bottle from the Glen Grant distillery in Bottler Gordon & Macphail, Scotland. Glen Grant single malt whiskey was in a Dartington crystal bottle in an American walnut presentation box.