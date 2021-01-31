A funny wedding ad is going viral on Social media now. Take a look

Mumbai: A funny wedding advertisement is going viral on social media. The groom is a handsome pug wearing a shirt and Kasavu dhoti. Pug’s stylish stand is wearing a pink full sleeve silk shirt and Kasavu dhoti. The owner says in the advertisement that his handsome Malayalee boy wants a bride. There is also a condition that the bride must be beautiful.

Bangalore native Damini shared a screenshot of the ad on Twitter and the handsome groom became a star on social media. Pug’s photos were shared with the caption, “If anyone’s looking for a handsome Malayali boy to get your beautiful daughter married off to… ;).” What’s on Twitter is a screenshot, so it’s not clear who is looking for a bride for the pug guy.