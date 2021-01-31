Emirates Airlines issues new travel protocols

Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airlines has announced new travel guidelines. The Dubai based airline company has issued new travel guidelines for passengers coming to Dubai. As per the new announcement, All travellers flying to Dubai will need to produce a negative PCR test result with a validity of no more than 72 hours at the time of departure.

“Effective 31 January 2021, all passengers arriving into Dubai from any point of origin (GCC countries included) must hold a negative PCR test certificate, for which the test must be taken no more than 72 hours prior to time of departure,” the statement issued by the airline reads. Only UAE citizens are exempted form this.