Former AIADMK leader Sasikala discharged from Bengaluru hospital

Former AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala has been discharged from the hospital after completing Covid treatment. Sasikala completed her jail term on Wednesday in a case of illegal acquisition of property. Sasikala will return to Tamil Nadu on February 8.

“Mrs. Sasikala Natarajan has completed 10 days of treatment today. She has been asymptomatic and maintaining saturation without oxygen for three days. As per protocol, she can be released from the hospital,” a bulletin from the Bangalore Medical College had said yesterday. A huge group of supporters had gathered at the hospital as she was wheel-chaired out today a little after 12.30 pm. The crowd burst into slogans and cheers on seeing her; she acknowledged them with folded hands before getting into a car that drove her away.