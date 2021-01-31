Former Trinamool leaders to join the BJP ahead of the state elections !!!

New Delhi: Five ex-Trinamool Congress heads met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi after being rushed in to enter the BJP in the latest series of failures from West Bengal’s ruling party ahead of the state elections expected in April-May.

Mr. Shah was planning to spend the weekend in Kolkata and engage in a rally at Howrah on Sunday where the five politicians were assumed to unite his party. However, he had to withdraw his visit and bring up this alternative plan. The chiefs met Mr. Shah at his residence in Delhi along with BJP’s lieutenants for the Bengal clash Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya who declared that they had entered the BJP.” Mr. Amit Shah called me up and said he would like to hand over the flag to me himself, so he is sending down a chartered plane to fly me to the capital,” said Rajib Banerjee, ex-Forest Minister of West Bengal, who left from Trinamool yesterday.

Others who went from Kolkata by the 4 pm flight are Trinamool MLA from Bali, Baishali Dalmiya, Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal, Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborty, and ex-MLA and five-term civic chief of Ranaghat Partha Sarathi Chatterjee. Sunday’s mega BJP rally at Dumurjola in Howrah will occur as programmed, though Mr. Shah is likely to meet only virtually. Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani will be there, accompanying other state leaders and the new candidates.

The BJP has openly declared a plan to mingle as many heads from the Trinamool as possible before the elections that are forming up to be a high-voltage conflict between the two parties. Last month it shoveled Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s long-time confidante Suvendu Adhikari. The Trinamool, which endured a ballot policy meeting on Friday, has taken a determination not to concentrate on the exits but on campaigning rather.