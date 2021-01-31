Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital…

B.C.C.I President and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly was discharged from the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata today. Hospital officials said his condition had improved after undergoing a second angioplasty. Doctors have reportedly recommended a complete rest for a few weeks.

He underwent a second angioplasty on Thursday. This is the second time this month that Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He was discharged on January 7 after his first angioplasty. He was later re-admitted to hospital on January 27 with chest pains. Subsequent examination revealed a blockage in the arteries.