BJP MLA, his family receive death threat from Pakistan

Lucknow: A BJP MLA and his family have received death threats from Pakistan in Uttar Pradesh. Greater Noida MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar received the threatening message from Pakistan. The MLA lodged a complaint with the police in the incident.

The MLA received the threatening message through WhatsApp. The threatening message said that the relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be terminated or else the MLA and his family would be killed. The mobile number-based investigation revealed that the message was from Pakistan.