Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

The price of sovereign gold has surged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 36,800 up by Rs.160 for 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4600 higher by Rs.20

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) the price of gold futures has declined. The price of gold futures slumped 3% or about Rs.1,500 per 10 gram to Rs.47918. Silver futures were higher by 5.5% at Rs.73,508 per kilogram.

in the international market the price of spot gold was up by 1.2% at US dollar 1872.4 per ounce. Spot silver hit its highest since August 11 at US dollar 28.98 an ounce.