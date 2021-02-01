Covid-19: India attempts to further relax the controls imposed.

The restrictions prevailing in India due to COVID-19 are on the verge of ending, India’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar announced today. This is in an effort to further relax the controls imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Javadekar made the announcement while allowing cinema halls to operate at full capacity from February 1 provided that sanitization and Covid protocols are adhered to.

“Respiratory etiquettes must be followed, including use of face masks, the adequate social distancing of at least six feet to be followed. Spitting will be banned and usage of the Aarogya Setu app. will be encouraged.”

Last week, in new “Guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution,” the Ministry of Home Affairs had intimated that cinema halls and theatres will be allowed to operate at “higher” seating capacity. But it came as astonishment that they will be allowed to have 100 percent seating, which symbolizes growing confidence here that the pandemic is under control.

“The relaxations do not apply to containment zones, which are locations recognized with a high number of Covid-19 cases. No display of films shall be allowed in containment zones”, Javadekar said.