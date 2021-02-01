Covid-19 Updates: 2730 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 2,730 new coronavirus cases along with 4,452 recoveries and 9 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The ministry has also conducted 127,572 additional Covid-19 tests in the country in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in UAE has reached 306,339. The total recoveries reached at 281,410. The death toll rises to 859.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced it was designating the Al Khawaneej and Al Badaa health centres as dedicated Covid-19 treatment centres. The centres will cater to Covid-positive patients who are referred based on appointments set by the DHA Contact Centre and the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre.