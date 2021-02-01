Directorate General of Civil Aviation extended ‘air bubbles’ deal

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India has extended the ‘air bubble’ deal with a gulf country. DGCA has extended the air bubble deal with Oman. Under the air bubble scheme, the designated carriers of Oman and India, namely Oman Air and Salam Air from Oman and Air India Express and Air India from India, can operate commercial flights.

The airlines can only carry Indian nationals stranded in Oman, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding Omani passports and, Omani nationals including diplomats, who hold visas issued by Indian mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines, Omani nationals and Omani resident cardholders