Emirates Airlines makes important announcement

Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has made an important announcement. Emirates Airlines announced that it will resume resume flights from select UK cities to Dubai.

‘From February 2, 2021, we will operate passenger flights to Dubai from London Heathrow and Manchester. Customers seeking to leave the UK on these services should ensure that they are authorised to travel under the latest UK government rules, and meet the travel requirements of their final destination. We regret the inconvenience caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking”, said the statement issued by the air carrier.

Emirates Airlines has temporarily suspended flights to England, South Africa and Brazil after a new strain of muted Covid-19 virus were detected in these countries.