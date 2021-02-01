Massive fire breaks out at hospital

A massive fire broke out a private hospital in Cuttack city in Odisha on Monday. The fire broke out at the Sun Hospital in the city. No casualties have been reported. The fire was extinguished by seven fire tenders.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. All patients were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital and other health facilities in ambulances.

“As many as 11 patients were undergoing treatment and all have been safely evacuated. The fire was brought under control by the fire services officials. The cause of the fire will be investigated,” said Cuttack District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.