Priyanka Chopra launches ‘Anomaly’, her own haircare line!!!! Know more..

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced her own haircare line called Anomaly. The actress, who is busy with her Bollywood and Hollywood projects, made the announcement on Friday on Instagram, with a picture of a Beauty Inc magazine cover.

“This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!! For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can’t believe that time has finally arrived. I’ve tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years…what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between…and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves”. She claims that her products and formulas are vegan and clean, with high performance ingredients. Another speciality of the product is the packaging. The bottles are made from a 100% plastic trash from the oceans and landfills. Priyanka added thses descriptions as a caption with the image.

The actress further announced that the haircare line will be made available in the market from January 31. The products ill be available at a price of $5.99! They aim to are democratize sustainable beauty, as according to them access to it should not cost us the Earth and should be available to all. They target to start with the US markets and then expand to markets around the world later in the year.