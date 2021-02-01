Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain in the share market. The announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2021 has supported the upward rally of share market. BSE Sensex settled trading at 2,314 points higher at 48,600. NSE Nifty 50 gained 646 points to 14,281.

Top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India (SBI), Larsen & Toubro and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). The top losers in the market were Dr Reddy’s, Tech Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL).

Also Read; Indian rupee opens higher against US dollar

Barring Nifty Pharma, all the Nifty sectoral indices ended higher In the broader market, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 2-3 per cent.