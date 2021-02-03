American pop singer Rihanna goes trending on Google as she responds to farmers’ strike

Washington: American pop singer Rihanna, who is responded to the farmers’ strike in India is whether a Christian or a Muslim? Google has no rest today. A section of Indians searches Google for Rihanna’s religion. Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support towards the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. “Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest,” she tweeted.

Most of them searched for the singer’s religion. Someone asked Google whether Rihanna was a Muslim, others asked if she was a Christian. Eventually, they learn what the singer’s religion is, and then they began to ask, “Why is Christian Rihanna responding to the peasant struggle?” With this, Rihanna, who was already trending on Twitter, has also become more trending on Google.