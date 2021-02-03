Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down again

Gold prices has slipped again in the Kerala market. The price of sovereign gold has lowered by Rs. 320 and reached at Rs. 35,800 per 8 gram. One gram gold has reached at the price of Rs. 4475 down by Rs.40. In the last five months the price of gold has declined by Rs.6200.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose 0.2% to Rs. 47,947 per 10 gram . Silver prices rised 1.5% or Rs. 1000 per kg to Rs. 68,577 per kg.

in the international market the price of spot gold prices rose to US dollar 1,844.48 an ounce. Silver futures rose 3.2% today to US dollar 27.25 an ounce. Among other precious metals, platinum today gained 0.3% at US dollar 1,097.52 and palladium shed 0.1% to US dollar 2,240.49.