COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases raging in the state….

Thiruvananthapuram: Today 6356 people in Kerala have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 871, Kozhikode 741, Kollam 690, Pathanamthitta 597, Kottayam 558, Thiruvananthapuram 489, Thrissur 479, Alappuzha 395, Malappuram 383, Kannur 297, Palakkad 275, Idukki 268, Wayanad 190 and Kasaragod 93 districts.

Covid-19 was confirmed within the last 24 hours for a man from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 78 people from the UK recently. Of these, 59 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 59,635 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 10.66%. A total of 97,72,067 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.