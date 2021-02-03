Dry weather in Kerala till February 7…. Know more!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: It is reported that the dry weather will continue in Kerala till February 7. In Kerala, it rained in one or two places. Myladumpara in Idukki district received 0.6 mm of rainfall. However, the temperature in Kerala has not changed much in the last 24 hours. Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram districts experienced higher than normal levels.

Kochi Airport, Karipur Airport, Kottayam, Palakkad and Punalur recorded the lowest temperature today at 22 degrees Celsius. However, in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, waves of 2.5 to 3.3 meters are expected today.