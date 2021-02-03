Ferrari launched its ‘Ferrari Roma’ in India: Know the features and price

World’s most popular sports car makers, Ferrari has launched its ‘Ferrari Roma’ in India. The car has been launched in the global market in the last year.

The Ferrari Roma is powered with a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine The engine is capable of giving 603 bhp of maximum power at 5,750 – 7,500 rpm and 760 Nm at 3,000 – 5,750 rpm. It comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The car stretches 4.6 metres in length and weighs 1,472 kg.

The Ferrari Roma goes 0-100 kmph in less than 3.4 seconds. It can also attain the 200 kmph mark in just 3.9 seconds. The top speed of the car has been rated at 320 kmph.

Ferrari Roma has been priced at Rs. 3.61 crore (Ex-Showroom). But the final price of the car depends upon the level of customization the customer opts for.