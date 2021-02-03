Google and Ford join hands; This big change is happening in Ford cars now….

World car maker Ford has signed a six-year deal with Google. Ford cars will now have the Android system. Google had previously struck a deal with Volvo to use Android, but this is the first time such a large deal has been struck with an automaker.

The two companies have not yet released financial details of the new deal. The feature of this agreement is that you can use Google Map facility and voice assistant without using the phone. In addition, the Play Store will now be available on Ford cars.

Customers can download and enjoy songs, audio books and podcasts to their liking. In addition, Google will henceforth be Ford’s cloud data storage partner. It is estimated that the new agreement will also pave the way for services in the areas of artificial intelligence and data analysis. Ford estimates that this will lead to greater gains in customer care, marketing and manufacturing.