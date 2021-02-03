Governor donates Rs 1 lakh to Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Fund

Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai today handed over Rs 1 lakh to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra construction fund. Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has so far got donations of about Rs 100 crore to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Trust general secretary Champat Rai made the announcement.

Although the exact amount received as donation for the construction of the Ram temple was not reached the Head quarters yet. Even though, according to the reports, almost 100 crores of Rupees were collected so far. The construction of the temple can be completed within 39 months of the commencement of construction work. The construction of the temple is expected to be completed by 2024. President Ramnath Kovind has donated Rs 5,00,100 for the construction of the Ram Temple. Acceptance of donations is until February 27th.