Iran’s new satellite launcher ‘Zuljanah’ tested successfully.

Iran on Monday declared the successful test of its new satellite carrier ‘Zuljanah’, named after the horse of the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, Imam Hussein. The new launcher can take a satellite weighing up to 220 kilograms into orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The launcher works in three stages with first solid and then also liquid propellant, the ministry said. State broadcaster IRIB also displayed pictures of the test but gave no particulars on the location or exact date. In April 2020, Iran had launched the Nour-1 (Light-1) satellite and triumphantly put it into orbit at a height of 425 kilometers in two stages.

According to Tehran, Iranian satellites are only assumed to provide data on the weather, natural disasters, and agriculture and not expected to pursue any military goals. The US and Israel, however, worry that Iran could use the space technology to develop long-range military missiles.