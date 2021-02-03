Plus Two student dies after playing online game for 4 hours in a row… Read more!!!

Chennai: A Plus Two student who played an online game on his mobile phone for four hours in a row had a miserable end. The deceased has been identified as Darshan, 16 of Manavali Annai Teresa Nagar. Police say the student died around 12 a.m.

The father told police that Darshan was playing an online game called ‘Firewall’ with earphones on his mobile phone. Darshan was unconscious when his father reached the room at 11.40 pm. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital. The doctor informed that Darshan was dead during the examination conducted. Police said they would investigate whether Darshan had any other ailments and registered a case in the incident.