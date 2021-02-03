Union Health Ministry names the ‘first corona free’ Union Territory in the country

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has named the the ‘first corona free’ Union Territory in the country. The Union Ministry has officially declared Andaman and Nicobar island as ‘corona free’.

As per the date released by the ministry, all the people who were infected with the viral infection has been recovered from the infection. The active cases of the coronavirus in the UT has fallen to zero.

Till now, the The Andaman and Nicobar Islands had reported a total of 4,932 infected cases and 62 deaths from the virus. no new cases has been reported in the last 24 hours in the region.