70% of Covid cases in the country are in Kerala; The central government says the situation is worsening….

The Central Government has expressed concern over the current Covid situation in Kerala. According to the government, 70% of Covid cases reported in the country are from Kerala and Maharashtra. Out of 70% cases, 44% are from Kerala. At present, the positivity rate in the country is 1.8%. The positivity rate in Kerala is 11.2%.

No new cases of Covid have been reported in 47 districts of the country in the last three weeks. The Center said there had not been a single Covid death in 251 districts in three weeks. Kerala has the highest number of active cases in the country. The number of active cases in Kerala is 69,365. The number of active cases in Maharashtra is 38,762. Karnataka is next with 5,934 active cases.