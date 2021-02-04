Another vaccine seeking emergency use in India…

New Delhi: Another vaccine has been sought for urgent use in India. Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik v is set to be approved for use in India. Testing of the Sputnik v vaccine is currently in progress.

The vaccine is being tested by the Reddy’s Laboratory in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The details of the final round of tests to evaluate the effectiveness were evaluated in detail by the authorities. It was after this that it was informed that permission would be sought. The application will be submitted to the authorities next month.

It is reported that the Sputnik vaccine will be given to people as soon as it is approved. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory said that 250 million doses of the vaccine would be distributed in the country if approved for immediate use. However, the Central Drugs Control Organization did not respond to the request.