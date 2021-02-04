Commodity Market: Gold prices continues to fall

The price of precious metals- gold and silver- has again slipped down in India. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures skidded 0.56% to Rs. 47549 per 10 gram. Silver futures declined 1% to Rs. 67,848 per kg. In four days, gold has lost nearly Rs.2000 per 10 gram.

In Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has slipped down by Rs. 320 and reached at Rs.35,480 per 8 gram . One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4435 down by Rs.40.

In global markets, spot gold eased 0.1% to US dollar 1,832.84 per ounce. Price of spot silver dropped 0.5% to US dollar 26.72. Among other precious metals, platinum fell 0.4% at US dollar 1,096.08 an ounce and palladium lost 0.2% to US dollar 2,270.06.