Country blocks all social media platforms

A country has imposed a ban on all social media platforms. Myanmar has imposed a ban on social media platforms. Myanmar government has instructed the state-owned telecom companies to temporarily block Facebook until February 7 midnight.

The state owned telecom company named MPT in Myanmar has blocked Facebook as well as Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp on its network.

The Myanmar military has seized the rule in the country by declaring emergency and arresting leaders on Monday. Myanmar police has filed several charges against elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. She has been remanded in custody until February 15. The coup, led by armed forces chief Min Aung Hlaing, has seen the installation of an 11-member junta which is ruling under a year-long state of emergency.