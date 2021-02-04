Farmers’ strike; Rahul Gandhi’s reply to pop singer Rihanna

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit back at pop singer Rihanna for supporting the farmers’ agitation against the central government. Responding to the issue, Rahul said the government should make efforts to resolve the issue. Rahul Gandhi was speaking at a press conference. Pop singer Rihanna and Lebanese actress Mia Khalifa came out yesterday in support of the farmers’ struggle against the central government. It was news that shocked the patriots as a whole. However, after this, cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma reacted against it and the Twitter war escalated.

Later, Bollywood stars also reacted to the farmer’s struggle. The content of the tweet was that no force will be allowed to stand against India and that India is united. “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, with the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.