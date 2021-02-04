Moderate intensity earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

A moderate intensity earthquake has hit Jammu and Kashmir. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed this. The earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 7.59 p.m on Wednesday. NCS said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers and its epicenter was in the Ladakh region. No casualty or damage to property were reported.

“The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 34.33 north and longitude 78.30 east. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers and its epicenter was in the Ladakh region,” NCS said in a statement.

As per seismologists the Kashmir valley lies in an earthquake-prone region. Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred in Ladakh at 11.04 pm. On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people on both sides of the Line of Control.