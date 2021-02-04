Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- has ended higher in the Indian stock market. The domestic benchmark indices continued their upward rally fourth day in a row after the Union Budget 2021.

BSE Sensex settled trading 0.71% or 358.54 points higher at 50,614.29. NSE Nifty surged 0.71% or 106 points to settle at 14,896. All the 11 sector gauges, barring the index of IT shares, ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,857 shares ended higher while 1,123 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were State Bank of India, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Shree Cements, ONGC, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC and Hindalco. The top losers in the market were Asian Paints, UPL, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life and Titan.