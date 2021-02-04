Stray dog trapped inside toilet with leopard for hours in Karnataka escapes miraculously

A stray dog in Karnataka miraculously escaped safely after getting confined in a toilet with a leopard for hours. The incident took place in Bilinele village in Dakshina Kannada district on February 3. Pictures and videos of the bizarre encounter are now making rounds on the internet.

Twitter user and journalist Prajwal described the entire episode in a tweet thread. Sharing a picture of both animals sitting awkwardly, just meters apart in the toilet, he said the dog got trapped after being chased inside the toilet by the leopard.

The owner of the house immediately locked the washroom from the outside and informed the police. Despite the forest department’s attempts to trap the leopard using a net, it broke free and fled. The locals identified the dog as ‘Bollu’ and wondered why the leopard did not attack the dog.